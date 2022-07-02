Flint, MI—Petitions are now available for people interested in seeking election to the Flint Board of Education.

Five seats, which vary in length of term, are open for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022 election.

A Flint City Hall press release describes the positions as follows:

A two-year partial seat with a term of November 2022 (following certification of election results) until December 31, 2024. This is to fulfill the seat vacated by Vera Perry which was fulfilled by the appointment of Allen Gilbert by the Board of Education on 09/29/21.

A four-year partial seat with a term of November 2022 (following certification of election results) until December 31, 2026. This seat was vacated by Anita Moore following the November 2020 election when she did not take the Oath of Office. Mr. Adrian Walker was appointed by the Board of Education on 01/15/21 but he has since resigned. Therefore, the Board of Education appointed Mrs. Linda Boose on 03/15/22.

Three, six-year seats with a term of January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2028. The terms of Danielle Green and Carol McIntosh expire December 31, 2022. In addition, Diana Wright vacated her seat in September 2021 and the Board of Education appointed Chris Del Morone to fulfill her remaining term until December 31, 2022.

According to the release, interested candidates must file their petitions with the Flint City Clerk’s office, located on the 2nd floor of Flint City Hall at 1101 S. Saginaw Street, by 4:00 p.m. on July 26, 2022.

Candidates are legally required to be a citizen of the United States, not less than 18 years of age, a registered voter, and a resident of the State of Michigan for no less than 30 days, and a resident of the Flint public school district of the City of Flint on or before the 30th day before the election.

When filing, candidates must also include at least 40 valid signatures (and no more than 100) or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee.