On Sunday, April 26, a few dozen Flintstones met in the parking lot of the old farmer’s market building alongside the Flint River to acknowledge the seventh Anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis.

The event included speeches by community leaders like Flint Councilman Eric Mays and Flint Water Advocate Joelena Freeman. Impassioned in nature, the speeches made by the seven or so speakers all followed a similar thread; the Flint Water Crisis is not over.

In their speeches, citizens demanded clean and affordable water for Flint. They looked back on the last seven years of their lives and held moments of silence for those lost to the adverse health effects brought on by the crisis.

As the last speaker took to the mic, attendees lit and released paper lanterns into the windy afternoon air in memory of those who have suffered due to the crisis.

A live jazz band played and the audience of about 30 was treated to a special rendition of ‘Wade on the Water’ as the night came to an end.

Bishop Bernadel Jefferson and Joelena Freeman, both affected by the water crisis walk back into the crowd after giving a speech for the water crisis’ seven-year anniversary. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Flint residents gather to talk about the 7 years of water crisis and commemorate the lives impacted on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Signs decorate the Jazz on Wheels stage on April 25, 2021, the 7 year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rich Jones stands before the crowd to speak about the Flint Water Crisis on April 25, 2021, the 7 year anniversary. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Eric Mays sings Wade in the Water’ to cap off the Flint Water Crisis 7th Anniversary Commemoration on April 25, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

A banner hangs on the rail of the old farmers market in Flint on the seventh anniversary of the Water Crisis on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Tony Palladeno Jr. speaks about the water crisis and its effect on the community during the seventh anniversary event in the old farmers market on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A jazz musician raises his trumpet in the air in solidarity during a speech at an event marking the seventh anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Joelena Freeman stands in the crowd as community members look back on the last seven years of the Flint Water Crisis on April 25, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

A woman claps her hands in agreeance as yet another member of the Flint community shares their experience living through the water crisis on April 25, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Joelena Freeman holds out pendants she crafted with the words “Flint Water Crisis 7 Years Counting” during an event at the old farmers market commemorating the 7 year struggle on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Rich Jones and others fight the wind while lighting a lantern to commemorate those lost to the Flint Water Crisis on April 25, 2021, the seven-year anniversary. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

A man release one of a few lanterns that were lit in honor of those who passed away from health problems related to the water crisis on April 25, 2021. (Santiago Ochoa | Flint Beat)

Rich Jones watches a lantern fly into the sky at the 7 year anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis at the old farmers market on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Joelena Freeman adorns councilman Eric Mays with a pendant she made with the words “Flint Water Crisis 7 Years Counting” during an event at the old farmers market commemorating the seven-year struggle on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

Pat Cronley plays the keyboard during the seven-year anniversary of the water crisis event aboard the Jazz on Wheels truck on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Jazz on Wheels truck played some tunes for the 7 year anniversary of the water crisis event on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)

The Jazz on Wheels truck played some tunes for the seven-year anniversary of the water crisis event on April 25, 2021. (KT Kanazawich | Flint Beat)