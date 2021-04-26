On Sunday, April 26, a few dozen Flintstones met in the parking lot of the old farmer’s market building alongside the Flint River to acknowledge the seventh Anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis.
The event included speeches by community leaders like Flint Councilman Eric Mays and Flint Water Advocate Joelena Freeman. Impassioned in nature, the speeches made by the seven or so speakers all followed a similar thread; the Flint Water Crisis is not over.
In their speeches, citizens demanded clean and affordable water for Flint. They looked back on the last seven years of their lives and held moments of silence for those lost to the adverse health effects brought on by the crisis.
As the last speaker took to the mic, attendees lit and released paper lanterns into the windy afternoon air in memory of those who have suffered due to the crisis.
A live jazz band played and the audience of about 30 was treated to a special rendition of ‘Wade on the Water’ as the night came to an end.
Santiago Ochoa
Santiago Ochoa is Flint Beat's Latinx Community reporter. He is always looking to write about anything Flint or Latinx. He especially enjoys investigative reporting and human-interest stories. A communications...
