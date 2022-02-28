Flint, Mich— Community members gathered inside the downtown Flint YMCA to celebrate Black History Month with live music, read-alouds for children and lots of free food.

Given its century-long presence in the city, Shelly Hilton, the downtown YMCA’s CEO, said it is essential for organizations like the Y to emphasize the fact they are open to all of Flint’s populace.

“I think it’s just really important the community understands that we are here to serve all in this community so the more we can bring people together and have these celebrations and just have fellowship, that’s what we want,” Hilton said.