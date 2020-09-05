Flint Police Chief Terence Green sworn in at ceremony

Flint, MI–Flint’s new Chief of Police Terence Green was ceremonially sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Police officers, community members, and Green’s family including his son and grandson gathered around outside of city hall for the ceremony.

“I’m here to talk about a true police officer. A true person is committed to leading and serving residents of the city of Flint,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “A person who has dedicated his life to law enforcement. A person who I’ve known since the age of four.”

Judge David Guinn said he’s known Green for a long time too, and called him “family.”

Neeley announced that Green, who was born and raise in Flint, would be the new police chief last month.

Before becoming the Flint Police Chief, Green was the first Black police chief in Mt. Morris Township and filled that role for almost six years.

He graduated from Minnesota State University-Moorehead in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and got hired on as a corrections officer for the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department the following year.

He got his certification to be a police officer from the Delta College Police Academy in 1995, and the year before that he became a licensed paramedic.

Green was a road deputy for four years before getting promoted to Sergeant and assigned to three narcotics teams where he discovered his passion for shutting down drug houses.

He was promoted to Captain in 2009 and then retired from the agency in 2013.

He spent the following year working as a sergeant for the University of Michigan Police Department while attending management training at Northwestern University’s Center for Public Safety.

Green will be paid a salary of $100,000 as police chief.