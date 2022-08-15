You may have heard The Eclipse Band or Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill perform at The Golden Leaf or the Flint Institute of Music, but residents on the north side of Flint, Mich. got to hear them and other local local musicians live from their front yards at the second annual Canniff Street PorchFest on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
Following the summer’s previous PorchFest in Flint’s Carriage Town neighborhood, this PorchFest brought hours of live music, face painting, a bouncy castle, yoga, massages and more to a section of Canniff Street near Fleming Park. Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.) put the festival together.
Check it all out in the photos below.