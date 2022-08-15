You may have heard The Eclipse Band or Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill perform at The Golden Leaf or the Flint Institute of Music, but residents on the north side of Flint, Mich. got to hear them and other local local musicians live from their front yards at the second annual Canniff Street PorchFest on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Following the summer’s previous PorchFest in Flint’s Carriage Town neighborhood, this PorchFest brought hours of live music, face painting, a bouncy castle, yoga, massages and more to a section of Canniff Street near Fleming Park. Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.) put the festival together.

Coryonta Blackmon performs a backflip on the bouncy castle during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Angela Austin, Joi Small, Deontae Austin, Amy Cintron and Zendaya Hunter pose for a portrait while playing on a bouncy castle during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Averiana Hunter, Tiffany Vinson, Woo, Kynn Kynn Hunter and Zendaya Hunter pose for a portrait outside their home during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Woo mans the grill in his yard during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Nate “Country” Metcalf plays with Tyson Dixon during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Belle Bell, Lisa Lee, Nate “Country” Metcalf and Tyson Dixon relax on a couch during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jordan Barnett paints a bow onto Dawn Jones during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) PorchFest organizer Eartha Logan, of Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.), shows the heart painted on her cheek during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Coco Dakota Johnson shows off her face paint during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Makiya Hunter and Elijah Houston pose for a portait as they head to the bouncy castle during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Eclipse Band, made up of musicians Reichlin Small on the guitar, Famadou Collins on the drums, and Stephen Boone on the keyboard, perform during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees gather on Canniff Street during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kennedi Dawkins catches a ball thrown by Marquise Giles during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jeanette Jordan stands outside her home, which she has lived in for about 30 years, during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Sharon Butler, of Relaxing Zone Sharon Massages, gives a massage to Ann Ragland during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Sharon Butler, of Relaxing Zone Sharon Massages, gives a massage to Ann Ragland while she chats with Dierre Johnson during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ron Avery, who has been a musician for over 30 years, poses for a portrait with Tonya Avery while they play music from their speakers during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shonie Jamison poses for a portrait with Reggie Moore, a member of the neighborhood’s block club, as they walk down Canniff Street during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Poppin’ Yolanda and Little Sis pose for a portrait while they walk down Canniff Street during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Brad Collier, a member of the campaign committee for Genesee County’s 7th Circuit Court Judge Candidate Mary Hood, scoops popcorn during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Joi Small gives Angela Austin a piggyback ride during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Angela Austin poses for a portrait during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Joi Small | Flint Beat) Carrington Heller poses for a portrait during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Angela Austin | Flint Beat)

Children play dodgeball during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Reggie Moore, a member of the neighborhood’s block club, poses for a portrait with Viviane Seabron and Kimaiah Marks during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kimiah Marks sells candy and pickles to passersby during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Greg Seabron and Vivian Seabron hang out with friends in their front yard during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jesse and Kiki play cards during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Kiki picks up a playing card during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Greg Seabron holds up his glass of Pure White Hennessy during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Dominique Jamison and Tasha Jamison pose for a portrait behind the counter of 13th Dragon Divine Energy Shop, a business they started to sell spiritual healing items, during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Tasha was reluctant to sell her handmade items, she said, but with support from her sister Dominique, the two started their business about a year ago. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Bath bombs rest on the counter of 13th Dragon Divine Energy Shop, a locally owned business selling handmade spiritual healing items, during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Robert and Betty Williams hang out in their driveway during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Walid Triplett, Adam Triplett and Tracy Triplett show off their matching tiger facepaintings during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Walid Triplett shows off his tiger facepainting during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Jimmie Clark rides in his toy Cadillac Escalade during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (MIchael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Local poet Frankie McIntosh signs a poem she wrote for Jayla Logan during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jayla Logan reads a poem written for her by local poet Frankie McIntosh during PorchFest on Canniff Street on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Marjai Marketa the lyricist performs her unreleased song “Proud to be a Michigander” during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Coryonta Blackmon poses for a portrait on his bike during PorchFest on the north side of Flint, Mich. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)