Flint, MI—This year, rather than hosting its annual festival, Flint Pride has opted to host a handful of smaller events throughout the entire month.

Organizers at Flint Pride have been working all year to find a COVID-friendly way to celebrate pride month in a way that does it justice.

According to Teresa Springer, director of programming at Wellness Services, the decision to opt for multiple smaller events rather than one large one was made with the health of the LGBTQ+ community in mind.

“We decided to not hold a bigger event this year only because there are a lot of vulnerable populations within the LGBTQ+ community and we understand that throwing a big event as we’re coming out of the pandemic could mean that the event would cause some sort of spread and we don’t want anyone to be hurt.”

Despite the absence of what would have been Flint’s 10th annual Pride Festival, Springer says she and her team are excited for the month-long celebration.

The festivities will begin Friday, June 25 in the parking lot of the Wellness Services offices located on 311 E Court St. Called the Flint Pride Cookout, the event will run from 2-6 p.m. and feature live music, local vendors as well as free HIV and Hep C testing.

Though other celebrations are yet to be announced, Springer also mentioned the possibility of smaller events like a karaoke night, bowling party and a skating party.

Springer also mentioned that many of this year’s efforts will be concentrated on planning for the return of the Flint Pride Festival in 2022. Like in 2020, Springer said taking people’s health into account has been the leading factor in all the decisions Flint Pride has made.

“We just don’t want an event that ends up hurting more than helping,” Springer said.