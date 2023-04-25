Priority Waste, Flint’s waste management services provider, is offering unlimited curbside pickups of specific materials each week in May 2023.

According to a City of Flint press release, all designated items must be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on residents’ regular weekly collection days. Residents can contact Priority Waste at 855-927-8365 with any questions about what can be placed at the curb.

Otherwise, the waste management service provider is offering the following special pick ups throughout the coming month:

May 1 to May 5: Unlimited Large Item Pickup

From May 1 to May 5, Priority Waste will provide unlimited large item pickup, though some restrictions apply.

Specifically, the release notes that these pickups will not accept refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, cast iron tubs, tires, shingles, demolition debris, plumbing, countertops, concrete or eviction/moving clean outs.

May 8 to May 12: Unlimited Bagged Trash Pickup

From May 8 to May 12, Priority Waste will provide unlimited bagged trash pickup. All trash must be in bags weighing less than 50 pounds.

May 13: Tire Buyback

City of Flint residents may drop off tires Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Environmental Rubber Recycling, located 6515 N. Dort Hwy.

Residents will be paid by tire or per load: $1 per tire up to a maximum of 25 tires, or $25 per load for 25 tires or more. Only auto and light truck tires will be accepted.

The release emphasized that tire disposal is available for non-commercial residents of Flint, meaning no commercial vehicles allowed.

May 15 to May 19: Unlimited Flattened and Bundled Cardboard

From May 15 to May 19, Priority Waste will pick up unlimited amounts of flattened and bundled cardboard as part of recycling collection. Cardboard bundles must weigh less than 50 pounds.

Cardboard must be flattened and tied to limit potential contamination and keep it from blowing around.

May 22 to May 26: Unlimited Bundled Brush Pickup

From May 22 to May 26, Priority Waste will pick up unlimited brush in bundles no larger than four feet long, with branches less than two inches thick. Each bundle must weigh less than 50 pounds. No trees, tree trunks, stumps, or logs. Brush should be bundled with rope or twine; no wire or belts.

Regular compost collection will continue as usual.

Other Cleanups

In addition to Priority Waste’s services, Keep Genesee County Beautiful is providing free yard waste bags, garbage bags and cotton work gloves to individuals and groups organizing outdoor cleanup activities in public areas like parks, schools, traffic medians, libraries, right-of-ways and more.

To coordinate, residents can call Keep Genesee County Beautiful at 810-767-9696 or email AEdwards1@gcparks.org at least 10 days in advance of the day supplies will be needed.

Flint-based organizations can also request dumpsters for neighborhood cleanups by calling the City of Flint Blight Office at 810-237-2090. Dumpsters should be requested at least 10 days prior to the cleanup event at which it will be needed.

According to the city’s release, dumpsters will be provided to organizations only, not for personal use.