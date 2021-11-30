Flint, MI—A donation from Consumers Energy will allow shoppers to double gift card purchases of up to $50 at 28 Flint area restaurants and food-based businesses starting Nov. 29.

The $30k donation funds the “Our Town” initiative, a gift card matching program conducted in partnership with the Flint & Genesee Chamber as well as other chambers and downtown organizations across the state.

“We’re excited to bring back this program during such a popular time of year for consumer spending,” said Andy Younger, executive director of the Flint & Genesee Chamber, in a press release.

Now in its third round of funding for the Flint area, prior promotions were also offered in February and April 2021.

“In both cases, all participating businesses sold out of their gift cards and received the matching funding through the program,” said Izzi Joseph, communications manager for the Flint & Genesee Group, in an email. “With the exception of a few businesses, most sold out within the first two weeks of the promotions–and some within the first few hours.”

Joseph said the Flint & Genesee Chamber “focused on” its restaurant and food-service members this round because such businesses did “especially well” with community members in the two prior rounds and because the chamber had a “short turnaround between being notified of the donation and putting everything into place.”

The “Our Town” program will run at each participating location, below, until the donated funds are depleted. According to the Flint & Genesee Group’s website gift cards must be purchased directly from the businesses to take part in the promotion.