Flint, MI—RACER Trust will host a public meeting beginning on Wednesday, June 21, 2o23, to update the community about recent and ongoing environmental activities at the former Buick City site in Flint.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the Dome Auditorium of Flint City Hall, located at 1101 S. Saginaw St.

The discussion will be led by Grant Trigger, RACER Michigan Cleanup Manager, and

Patricia Spitzley, RACER Director of Government Relations/Deputy Redevelopment Manager.

Ashley Capital, the developer currently building the Flint Commerce Center at the former

Buick City property, will also be present to provide a brief update and answer questions during the meeting.

RACER’s environmental activities at Buick City are carried out under the direction of the

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). A representative of EGLE has been invited and plans to participate according to a RACER press release.

Diagrams and documents presented or discussed during the meeting will be posted on RACER Trust’s website.