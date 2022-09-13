Flint, MI—Engines revved throughout downtown Flint, Mich. this month, announcing the arrival of Bikes on the Bricks, an annual gathering of motorcycle-themed shows and events that brought thousands of riders and enthusiasts to the city.
Take a look through the events and festivities that took place from Friday, Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2022, in the photos below:
Vehicle City Harley-Davidson
On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at the Vehicle City Harley-Davidson. They lined their bikes in rows before riding off, escorted by police, to downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks main events for the day.
Saginaw Street
Hundreds of motorcycles, three-wheelers, dirt bikes and more lined the iconic bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint throughout the weekend. The Flat Lot featured different events while riders and enthusiasts walked up and down the street in a proud display of motorcycle culture.
Urias Globe of Death
The Urias Family drew crowds for their signature performances throughout the weekend. The family, originally from Brazil, has been driving dirt bikes in 16-foot diameter, spherical steel cages for more than 100 years, said Erwin Urias. His great-grandfather, Jose Urias, built the first of these cages in 1912.
Since then, his family has carried on the tradition, performing shows both on their own and with other acts. They’ve toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus and with The Chainsmokers on their World War Joy tour in 2019. They were featured in the film “The Place Beyond the Pines” and in the music video for award-winning musician Bad Bunny’s song “YO VISTO ASÍ.”
Damned Wheels Club’s Mini Bike Races
The Damned Wheels Club is exactly as its name describes, a “wheels club,” said Todd Nickola, the club’s president.
“We’re gearheads,” he said, “That’s our deal.”
The club has been hosting mini bike races at Bikes on the Bricks for about nine years, Nickola said, bringing families from the Greater Flint area together for youth and adult races of both stock and modified mini bikes. Racers can participate in both drag races and road races on a track the club sets up in the Flat Lot.
The Damned Wheels Club also hosts an annual show at the Arrowhead Vet’s Club called “Concourse Della Ruota.” The show, featuring cars, bikes, scooters and anything else with wheels, raises funds for the club’s backpacks for the homeless initiative. The club partners with My Brother’s Keeper of Genesee County to distribute backpacks filled with clothing and other necessities to people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.
810 BIKELIFE
More than 100 motorcyclists, dirt bikers and ATV riders gathered on Saturday night in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park for a ride out of their own. They came together under the banner of 810 BIKELIFE, a loose collective of bikers based in Flint. Despite the name, riders came from all over, some even traveling from outside of Michigan.
They started at the skate park, eventually riding through the main Bikes on the Bricks show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.