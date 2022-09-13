Damned Wheels Club’s Mini Bike Races

The Damned Wheels Club is exactly as its name describes, a “wheels club,” said Todd Nickola, the club’s president.

“We’re gearheads,” he said, “That’s our deal.”

The club has been hosting mini bike races at Bikes on the Bricks for about nine years, Nickola said, bringing families from the Greater Flint area together for youth and adult races of both stock and modified mini bikes. Racers can participate in both drag races and road races on a track the club sets up in the Flat Lot.

The Damned Wheels Club also hosts an annual show at the Arrowhead Vet’s Club called “Concourse Della Ruota.” The show, featuring cars, bikes, scooters and anything else with wheels, raises funds for the club’s backpacks for the homeless initiative. The club partners with My Brother’s Keeper of Genesee County to distribute backpacks filled with clothing and other necessities to people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

Josh Heiser, last year’s winner, celebrates a win as he rounds a turn during the adult road race of the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Alex Goff tunes up a modified mini bike he's been working on for about three years ahead of the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

From left to right, Dave Duker, Todd Nickola, and Jesse Spencer watch Josh Heiser test drive the road track ahead of the Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A racer pops a wheelie while competing in the adult drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ava Walls, from Flushing, Mich., sits on her dad’s mini bike ahead of the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) From right to left, Daniel O’Leary, Ashton Martin, Seth Bradley, Rodney McLean and Ryder Danks line up at the start line for the youth drag race during during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Daniel O’Leary takes a lap around the start line ahead of the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Mini Bike Club, helps Rodney McLean get lined up for the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Seth Bradley competes in the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Rodney McLean (left) and Seth Bradley face off in a youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Rodney McLean tucks his hair into his helmet ahead of the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ashton Martin and his father Donald Martin, reflected in Ashton’s helmet, get ready for the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Dave Malloy test drives the road course during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Wheels Club, fist bumps Ryder Danks while he and other youth racers prepare for the youth road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Ashton Martin test drives the road track ahead of the youth road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Wheels Club, and Jason Bradley help Seth Bradley out of the racing area following the youth road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Jesse Spencer smiles as he gets ready for the adult road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Racers take off down the first straightaway of the adult road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)