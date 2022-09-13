Flint, MI—Engines revved throughout downtown Flint, Mich. this month, announcing the arrival of Bikes on the Bricks, an annual gathering of motorcycle-themed shows and events that brought thousands of riders and enthusiasts to the city.

Take a look through the events and festivities that took place from Friday, Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2022, in the photos below:

Vehicle City Harley-Davidson

On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 9, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered at the Vehicle City Harley-Davidson. They lined their bikes in rows before riding off, escorted by police, to downtown Flint for the Bikes on the Bricks main events for the day.

Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Volunteers from the Christian Motorcycle Association remove parts of the entry gate to let in more motorcyclists as they flood into the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Wes Butcher of the Christian Motorcycle Association greets bikers as they ride into the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Bikers head into the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Roy Paige, from Flint, Mich., hangs out on his motorcycle in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Cole Schmidt (center, right) and Jodilyn Schmidt (center, left), both from Flint, Mich., pose for a portrait just after pulling into the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Denzer Davison and Braxton Davison, twin brothers from Montrose, Mich., pose for a portait in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Cheryl Butts (center, right) and Steve Butts (center, left), both from Swartz Creek, Mich., pose for a portrait Bikers in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Kurtis Kirchoff, from Detroit, replaces the tail lights on his motorcycle in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Jerry Wilson shows the patches on the back of his leather jacket in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Wilson served in the U.S. armed forces in Vietnam in 1970 and ’71. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Veterans and motorcyclists Curt Scheidler (left) and Jerry Wilson (right) pose for a portrait Bikers in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Scheidler served in the U.S. armed forces in Vietnam in 1967 and ’68, while Wilson served a few years later in 1970 and ’71. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Ron “Buwana” Hoffman poses for a portrait, showing the skeleton on the back of his bike whose head was recently stolen, in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Mark fits a helmet and goggles onto his dog, Diezet, in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mark planned to name his dog Diesel, he said, but he ended up getting a female dog and altering the name to Diezet to fit her better. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Diezet the dog poses for a portrait in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Kenny McKee is reflected in his motorcycle’s side mirror as he gets ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists get ready to ride out in the parking lot of Vehicle City Harley-Davidson ahead of the police-escorted ride to Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Saginaw Street

Hundreds of motorcycles, three-wheelers, dirt bikes and more lined the iconic bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint throughout the weekend. The Flat Lot featured different events while riders and enthusiasts walked up and down the street in a proud display of motorcycle culture.

A motorcyclist poses for a photo as he rides down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Passersby walk through lines of motorcycles on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists ride down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcyclist poses for a photo as he rides down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcycle rests on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A decorated leather jacket rests on a motorcycle on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcycle rests on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Rambo poses for a portrait with his motorcycle during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A Harley-Davidson salesman tells passersby about a new Harley motorcycle on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Keith Dugan, from Saginaw, Mich., and Bill Bliss, from Oxford, Mich., pose for a portrait in the line of motorcycles on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Paul Yuhos, from Montrose, Mich., holds his dog, Mysie Girl as they watch motorcycles and cars pass by on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Three Wheeler, from Saginaw, Mich., leans back on the motorcycle he’s owned since 1997 during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Three Wheeler is his nickname, he said, pulling out his phone to show a picture of his three wheeler, painted with a deep red similar to his motorcycle. Back in Saginaw, he’s a member of the Soul Survivors Motorcycle Club. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Passersby look at a motorcycle on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Breeze (left), Lader Dude (center) and Connie Dude (right) hang out after parking their motorcycles on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists ride down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists ride down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The details of a skeletal hand on a motorcycle’s mirror shines in the sunlight during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The skeletal decorations on a motorcycle’s headlight and mirrors shine in the sun during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The blue and purple flames painted on a motorcycle shine in the sun on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The Harley-Davidson logo on the cargo rack of a motorcycle shines in the sun on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The engine on a motorcycle shines in the sun on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Passersby look at a motorcycle on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcycle rests on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Donald Meadows (right) poses for a portrait with his grandson Elijah Rankin during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists riding down Saginaw Street are reflected in the fuel tank of a motorcycle during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A sticker depicting Betty White adorns a motorcycle on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Bejeweled bandanas shine in the sun on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
James Heilscher tries on a shirt on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Rose Henige relaxes on her motorcycle, named Magnolia, on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Lily Henige is reflected in the mirror of her motorcycle, named Dixie, on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A pearl blue motorcycle rests on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Members of the Soul Takes, a motorcycle club from Memphis, Tenn., pose for a portrait during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Soul Takers travelled to Flint specifically for Bikes on the Bricks, they said, because one of their members is originally from Flint. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Kelly Munerlyn, a member of the Soul Takers from Memphis, Tenn., poses for a portrait during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Munerlyn, originally from Flint, moved to Memphis in 1979, he said. It was his idea to bring members of the soul takers up to Flint for Bikes on the Bricks. “Once a Flintstone, always a Flintstone,” he said.(Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A passerby makes his way through a line of motorcycles on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcyclist makes his way down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Dante McGee poses for a portrait on his motorcycle during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcyclist rides down Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Dee and Chelsey, both from Flint, Mich., pose for a portrait on Saginaw Street during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Urias Globe of Death

The Urias Family drew crowds for their signature performances throughout the weekend. The family, originally from Brazil, has been driving dirt bikes in 16-foot diameter, spherical steel cages for more than 100 years, said Erwin Urias. His great-grandfather, Jose Urias, built the first of these cages in 1912.

Since then, his family has carried on the tradition, performing shows both on their own and with other acts. They’ve toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus and with The Chainsmokers on their World War Joy tour in 2019. They were featured in the film “The Place Beyond the Pines” and in the music video for award-winning musician Bad Bunny’s song “YO VISTO ASÍ.”

Mariya Surnina and Jodie Urias hold their hands out to high five Erwin Urias, Mervin Urias and Olga “Loca” Surnina as they ride dirt bikes around them in the “Globe of Death,” a 16-foot diameter, round steel cage during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Geovi Urias revs the engine of his dirtbike before riding it around the “Globe of Death,” a 16-foot diameter, round steel cage during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A crowd gathers in anticipation of the Urias Globe of Death performance during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Geovi Urias smiles at the crowd before riding his dirt bikes in the “Globe of Death,” a 16-foot diameter, round steel cage during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Olga “Olga Loca” Surnina and Geovi Urias prepare to ride their dirt bikes in the “Globe of Death,” a 16-foot diameter, round steel cage during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A crowd gathers to watch the Urias Family ride dirt bikes in the “Globe of Death,” a 16-foot, round steel cage, during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Fans cheer for the Urias Family as they ride dirt bikes in the “Globe of Death, a 16-ft, round steel cage, during Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Damned Wheels Club’s Mini Bike Races

The Damned Wheels Club is exactly as its name describes, a “wheels club,” said Todd Nickola, the club’s president.

“We’re gearheads,” he said, “That’s our deal.”

The club has been hosting mini bike races at Bikes on the Bricks for about nine years, Nickola said, bringing families from the Greater Flint area together for youth and adult races of both stock and modified mini bikes. Racers can participate in both drag races and road races on a track the club sets up in the Flat Lot.

The Damned Wheels Club also hosts an annual show at the Arrowhead Vet’s Club called “Concourse Della Ruota.” The show, featuring cars, bikes, scooters and anything else with wheels, raises funds for the club’s backpacks for the homeless initiative. The club partners with My Brother’s Keeper of Genesee County to distribute backpacks filled with clothing and other necessities to people experiencing homelessness throughout the county.

Josh Heiser, last year’s winner, celebrates a win as he rounds a turn during the adult road race of the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Alex Goff tunes up a modified mini bike he’s been working on for about three years ahead of the Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Alex Goff tunes up a modified mini bike he’s been working on for about three years ahead of the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
From left to right, Dave Duker, Todd Nickola, and Jesse Spencer watch Josh Heiser test drive the road track ahead of the Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A racer pops a wheelie while competing in the adult drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Ava Walls, from Flushing, Mich., sits on her dad’s mini bike ahead of the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
From right to left, Daniel O’Leary, Ashton Martin, Seth Bradley, Rodney McLean and Ryder Danks line up at the start line for the youth drag race during during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Daniel O’Leary takes a lap around the start line ahead of the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Mini Bike Club, helps Rodney McLean get lined up for the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Seth Bradley competes in the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Rodney McLean (left) and Seth Bradley face off in a youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Rodney McLean tucks his hair into his helmet ahead of the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Ashton Martin and his father Donald Martin, reflected in Ashton’s helmet, get ready for the youth drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Dave Malloy test drives the road course during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Wheels Club, fist bumps Ryder Danks while he and other youth racers prepare for the youth road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Ashton Martin test drives the road track ahead of the youth road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Todd Nickola, president of the Damned Wheels Club, and Jason Bradley help Seth Bradley out of the racing area following the youth road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Jesse Spencer smiles as he gets ready for the adult road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Racers take off down the first straightaway of the adult road race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Buck Corleins competes in the adult drag race during the Damned Mini Bike Races at Bikes on the Bricks in downtown Flint, Mich. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

810 BIKELIFE

More than 100 motorcyclists, dirt bikers and ATV riders gathered on Saturday night in the parking lot of the Flint Skate Park for a ride out of their own. They came together under the banner of 810 BIKELIFE, a loose collective of bikers based in Flint. Despite the name, riders came from all over, some even traveling from outside of Michigan.

They started at the skate park, eventually riding through the main Bikes on the Bricks show on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.

A motorcyclist poses for a photo as he joins the convoy out of the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot during the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcyclist pops a wheelie in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists ride through the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A motorcyclist poses for a photo as he joins the convoy out of the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot during the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Dirk bikers and ATV riders hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Dirt bikers hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Dirt bikers hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Will Shadena, from Flint, Mich., and Derek Carpentier, from Swartz Creek, Mich., hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
From left to right, Niubi Moore, Joslynn Cowell and Vidal Cowell, all from Findlay, Ohio, pose for a portrait on their mini bikes in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Will Hernanzez, Alberto Santiago and Jonathan Rivera hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Jesus Gonzalez poses for a portrait on his motorcycle in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Brian Delp and his son Matthew Delp pose for a portrait on their ATV in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Wyatt Zywicki, who organized the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out, poses for a portrait in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A Saginaw, Mich., motorcyclist poses for a portrait on his motorcycle Motorcyclists hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
An ATV rider gets ready to ride in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists, dirt bikers and ATV riders join the convoy out of the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot during the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists, dirt bikers and ATV riders drive down I-475 during the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
A rider shows the stop sign on the underside of his ATV in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot ahead of the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Dirt bikers and ATV riders hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot following the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists, dirt bikers and ATV riders hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot following the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Motorcyclists hang out in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot following the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
An ATV rider talks on his phone in the Flint Skate Park’s parking lot following the 810 BIKELIFE Bikes on the Bricks Ride Out on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

