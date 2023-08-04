Flint, MI — Really Cool Comic Con is coming back to Flint this Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

According to the event’s press release, this “epic” weekend celebrates “all things pop culture and brings together thousands of fans from around the country.”

Attendees will be able to meet some of their favorite comic artists and writers, and there will be several anime voice actors/actresses from shows like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia.

Hall of Fame Wrestlers Jake “the Snake” Roberts and Sgt. Slaughter will also be at the convention this year.

“The Flint Community has to come together and created a unique experience that has grown to be Michigan’s largest summer comic con,” said Michael Blagborne, Operations Director for Really Cool Comic Con. “If you’re into comics, toys, video games, anime, Funko pops, there is something for everyone.”

The press release lists highlights of the weekend include a $5,000 cash prize for a video game tournament and a $1,000 cash and prize for a cosplay contest.

In addition to competitions there are many activities and experiences scheduled throughout the weekend, including a kids’ costume parade, scavenger hunts, panels, and photo opportunities with costume groups and props.

Really Cool Comic Con will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center, located at 3501 Lapeer Road.

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of the event or at the door.