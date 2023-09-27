Flint, MI — The Genesee County Election Commission voted down recall petition language submitted against Flint City Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter.

Upon opening the commission’s hearing on Sept. 27, 2023, Judge Jennie Barkey reminded onlookers of the reason she and fellow commissioners County Treasurer Deb Cherry and County Clerk Domonique Clemons had gathered.

“The purpose of this meeting is to examine petition language proposing to recall Jerri Winfrey-Carter, 5th ward Flint City Council, and determine whether or not the language is of sufficient clarity and factual,” Barkey said.

The language in question was submitted by former Flint City Councilman Wantwaz Davis on Sept. 12 and cited that Winfrey-Carter did not vote on “Resolution #230167” during a special meeting held on June 8 of this year.

That resolution, Flint Beat previously reported, refers to the adoption of the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

“I just wanted to say that I feel that the language is not clear,” said Winfrey-Carter to the commissioners during the hearing. “Resolution, I believe you said 230167? Resolution 230167. I don’t know what ‘230167’ is.”

Immediately following Winfrey-Carter’s statement, Cherry made a motion to not approve the recall language. She was seconded by Clemons before the three commissioners voted unanimously not to approve the language.

Following the hearing, Winfrey-Carter reiterated that she felt the recall petition had been “a joke” put forward by a former political opponent.

Davis, who lost the 5th ward Flint City Council seat to Winfrey-Carter in 2017, did not appear at the hearing, and could not be reached for comment by press time.