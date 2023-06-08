Flint, MI — A Flint resident submitted recall language against Flint City Councilwoman Eva Worthing on June 7, 2023.

The language, filed by Mary Alice Hawkins, follows similar wording to recalls filed against Councilwomen Allie Herkenroder and Ladel Lewis within the last week.

All three petitions detail that the councilwomen in question did not attend a special council meeting on May 20, 2023.

Recall language filed on June 7, 2023, by Flint resident Mary Alice Hawkins against Flint City Councilwoman Eva Worthing, who represents the city’s 9th ward. (Image pulled from the recall petition on file with Genesee County Clerk)

That meeting took place in the Dome Auditorium at Flint City Hall and was called by Councilwoman Tonya Burns and Councilman Eric Mays.

Burns, Mays, Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter and Councilman Quincy Murphy attended the meeting, while Councilmembers Judy Priestley, Eva Worthing, Dennis Pfeiffer, Herkenroder and Lewis did not.

Separate recall language had been filed against Priestley last month, but that language was deemed “not clear or factual” in a June 8 Genesee County election commission hearing. It will therefore not go forward in the recall process.

Worthing’s recall language will follow the same procedures as Priestley‘s, with the next step being a hearing on whether it is factual.

Genesee County Elections Supervisor Ellen Yope said the election commission meeting to discuss all three petitions is tentatively scheduled for 8:15 a.m. on June 27, 2023 in Judge Jennie E. Barkey’s courtroom at the Genesee County Probate Court.