Flint, MI—Local nonprofit organizations can now apply for Flint Resiliency in Communities After Stress and Trauma (ReCAST) mini-grants of $5,000-$25,000 to support evidence-based violence prevention and community youth engagement programs, as well as trauma-informed behavioral health services.

The application opened on Jan. 31, 2023 and will close Feb. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m.

The request for proposals (RFP) is available online at flintrecast.org/our-efforts/mini-grant-program and https://bit.ly/RecastRFP. Applications must be submitted online at bit.ly/2023MiniGrant.

Applicants must be legally incorporated entities in the State of Michigan with 501(c)(3) status, or projects sponsored by a government agency or academic institution with a clear charitable purpose. Community-based organizations with a fiscal sponsor are also eligible to apply.

Approximately 15 grants will be awarded. The grant program implementation period is Apr. 1 to Sept. 30, 2023. Questions about the RFP process should be directed to Program Manager Kristin Stevenson at recast@flint.org or (810) 232-2228 extension 257.

An optional information session for prospective applicants will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. The information session is free and open to the community. Participants must register in advance to attend at https://bit.ly/RecastInfo. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar.

Program proposals must align with one of two Flint ReCAST goals: (1) increase capacity and implementation of evidence- and community-based youth engagement programs through community partnerships to promote positive youth development, or (2) increase the capacity of trauma-informed practices and strengthen the integration of behavioral health services to improve equitable access.

Grant awards will be decided based on a scoring rubric and a community voting component that helps ensure program decisions are informed by the people they will serve. More information about the community voting process is forthcoming.

Flint ReCAST aims to assist at-risk youth and families by supporting the recovery and rebuilding of Flint’s vibrant community. The Flint ReCAST mini-grant program is a yearly opportunity for community-based organizations to implement programs designed to promote resilience in the Flint community by assisting at-risk youth and families.

Flint ReCAST is a program of the City of Flint, made possible through a grant awarded to the City by the US Department of Health and Human Services, Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration. City of Flint Chief Resilience Officer Lottie Ferguson serves as the Program Director and Greater Flint Health Coalition serves as the program implementation partner.