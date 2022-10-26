Flint, MI — In order to allow voting by absentee ballot over-the-counter for the upcoming November 8th General Election, the Flint City Clerk’s office is currently open on the 3rd Floor of Flint City Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

City of Flint registered voters can also apply for and receive an absentee ballot at the Clerk’s office in person until November 7th at 4 p.m., the day before the election.

Voters requiring additional information about the November 8th General Election should contact the Flint City Clerk’s office at (810) 766-7414.