Flint, MI– Starting tomorrow, registrants can begin submitting their claims for the Flint water lawsuit settlement.

According to U.S. District Court Judge Judith Levy’s decision granting final approval to the settlement, more than 85,000 Registration Forms were submitted by the registration deadline. But registration was only the first step. In order to be awarded money from the settlement, you must also submit a claim.

On Jan. 12, those who registered to take part in the $626.25 million settlement–which would resolve all litigation against the State of Michigan, the City of Flint, Rowe Engineering, and McLaren Hospital–will have 120 days to submit their claims, with a deadline of May 12.

If you registered, here are your options:

If you filled out your registration form online, you should be notified about the claims process by email.

If you filled out a hard copy of a registration form and submitted it, you should be receiving your claims forms as a hard copy in the mail.

If you’ve changed addresses, you need to alert the claims administrator to ensure you get the forms mailed to the correct place. You can do that, and ask any other questions about the claims process, by calling (800) 493-1754, or emailing flintwater@archersystems.com.

