Flint, MI—Congressman Dan Kildee will hold expanded mobile office hours in Flint this week to help constituents who need help with federal and state assistance programs.

The announcement comes after General Motors shared that a lack of semiconductors will temporarily shut down its Flint Assembly plant from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16.

Congressman Kildee’s office will hold mobile office hours at the United Auto Workers Local 598 Hall in Flint and be joined by Michigan Works!, a statewide agency that operates workforce development programs, as well staff from the offices of State Representatives John Cherry (49th District) and Tim Sneller (50th District).

The office hours aim to help constituents with issues regarding economic impact payments, Child Tax Credit monthly payments, federal and state pandemic unemployment insurance, rental assistance, Social Security benefits or other federal and state programs.

“My office is available to help constituents who need help with unemployment, housing or food assistance,” Congressman Kildee said.

Representative Kildee’s mobile office hours will be held at UAW Local 598, located at 3293 Van Slyke Road, at the following times: