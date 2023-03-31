Flint, MI — U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat and Flint native, announced that he has cancer via social media on Friday, March 31, 2023.

According to a further press release from his office, Kildee went to the doctor a few weeks ago for a swollen lymph node, and his doctors found that he had a small tumor in one of his tonsils.

Kildee said he is planning to have surgery in a few weeks to have the tumor removed. He said he is expected to take a few weeks off following the surgery for recovery.

“I’m really fortunate to have caught it early and I’m especially fortunate that I have people around me — my wife Jennifer, my kids, my grandkids, my brothers and sisters, my mom — who are very supportive and are going to help me get through this difficult several weeks,” he said.

Kildee was officially diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, which he called “serious, but curable.”

In a statement on his website, Kildee wrote that his office will remain open to serve Michigan’s Eighth Congressional District.