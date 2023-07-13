Flint, MI — Following the rejection of recall language for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays this week, petitioner Dione Freeman immediately submitted a second attempt.

“Why I refiled immediately is because I don’t have adequate representation,” Freeman, a Ward 1 resident, told Flint Beat.

Elaborating, she said that Mays has been removed from multiple council meetings, most recently on Monday, July 10, 2023, which leaves his constituency unheard.

“Anytime he is antagonistic and saying to the leadership of the council, ‘I don’t care, put me out,’ to me he’s saying, ‘I don’t care about my job. I don’t care about the people who elected me, and I don’t care about the business that this council was put together to do,’” she said.

Freeman originally filed a recall petition against Mays on June 21, citing the fact that the councilman was charged with a misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

However, at a July 11 Genesee County election commission hearing to determine if that statement was “clear and factual,” the commissioners voted down the language, noting it did not include the date of the misdemeanor.

“As far as that goes, I thought I made it plain and simple … but no, it wasn’t,” Freeman said. “It’s okay, I’ll add another sentence… I’ll just keep pushing.”

Freeman filed a second recall petition the same afternoon her first was denied, this time citing April 25, 2023 as the date Mays was sentenced for a disorderly conduct charge.

As for Mays, who is in the process of appealing the cited charge, he told Flint Beat he believes Freeman is “disgruntled” because he did not reappoint her to a position on the city’s Board of Review.

The councilman added that he and his team will “go through any process we need to to continue to help the residents.”

The election commission hearing for Mays’ updated recall petition language will take place on July 27, when the commissioners will also review language filed against Councilman Dennis Pfeiffer.