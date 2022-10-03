Flint, MI—Community members can learn about and give feedback on plans for a new state park in Flint at a public open house tomorrow, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Mott Park Clubhouse.

Up to $30.2 million was designated in March for the development of a state park in Flint. The funds were made available as part of $250 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds dedicated to support Michigan state parks and trails.

These ARPA funds are included in a $4.8 billion infrastructure package laid out in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Building Michigan Together Plan.

Once completed, the new park will become Michigan’s 104th state park and the first state park in Genesee County.

The proposed 230-acre state park will be situated along a stretch of the Flint River, sized at approximately 3 miles east to west and more than 1.5 miles north to south. The new state park will be a key element of the redevelopment of the Flint riverfront area, leveraging the existing unique architectural features.

“The development of a new state park or outdoor recreation facility in Genesee County has been on our radar for some time,” said Ron Olson, Chief of Parks and Recreation for Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources. “The availability of ARPA funding was key to gaining momentum on this project. We’re very excited to create an outdoor space that will be a destination for outdoor and river-based recreation.”

Concept drawing of possible waterfront feature at the new state park in Flint, Mich. Representatives from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be presenting possible designs and hearing public ideas at an open house for the park plan on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Image courtesy Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

The proposed park plan will have five park units and three trail connections, providing non-motorized access throughout the park and easy access to surrounding neighborhoods, universities, community anchors, and the Iron Belle Trail.

The new state park is envisioned to include Chevy Commons, Mott Park Recreation Area, Riverbank Park, Vietnam Veterans Park, Happy Hollow Nature Area, and existing trails, along with other lands along the Flint River available through collaborations with Genesee County, the City of Flint, Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and potential donors.

People may stop in to the Mott Park Clubhouse, located at 2701 Nolen Drive, at any time between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 to get information and share their ideas for the new state park.

After the open house, the proposed design concept will be available at Michigan.gov/StateParksProgress, and people can send comments with the subject line “FLINT STATE PARK” to DNR-ParksAndRecreation@Michigan.gov through Oct. 25, 2022.