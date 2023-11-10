Flint, MI — Genesee, Shiawassee, Thumb (GST) Michigan Works has hosted resume workshops in Flint for as long as Jason Blazen can remember.

Blazen, a career services manager with the organization, said he started with Michigan Works in 1996, and there’s always been some form of a resume workshop going on.

Currently, GST Michigan Works offers free resume workshops in Flint on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., he said, which take place at 711 N Saginaw St. in Suite 222.

While people can just show up to the workshop, Blazen recommends registering in advance by calling 810-233-5974 ext. 201 or coming in-person ahead of the workshop day.

He noted that doing so helps ensure they have appropriate staffing for job-seekers to get the support they need during the workshops.

“We’re seeing people that really are at ground zero,” he said.

Another benefit to registering in advance is that individuals can come more prepared by filling out a resume worksheet, which consists of a questionnaire about the person’s work history, contact information, and skills.

Blazen said that people often come to the GST Michigan Works’ Flint building without a proprer resume.

“Predominantly what we’re seeing, I would say 95% of the people coming in, maybe higher, are folks that don’t have a functioning resume,” he said. “And the reason why they don’t is oftentimes just because they just don’t have the capacity to do it.”

He said that many of the people who visit their office don’t have strong writing skills, so workshop attendees are referred to the Michigan Works talent development center where they can be tutored, and assessed on their writing and vocabulary skills as well.

Blazen added that job-seekers can also request a coach to support them throughout their job search by visiting GST Michigan Works’ website. He also encouraged anyone on the hunt for their next career opportunity to reach out whenever they need support, even outside of scheduled workshops.

“Oftentimes if they call in and they express that there’s some urgency there, you know, we can most all the time accommodate that,” he said.