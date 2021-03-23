Flint, MI—COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Rite Aid will be reserved for teachers, school staff and childcare providers on Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27.

Those eligible during this special priority period include:

Pre-Kindergarten – 12th grade educators and staff

Childcare workers

Family childcare providers

Head Start & Early Head Start staff

The initiative is in accordance with the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Biden Administration’s directive to expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility. Biden has called for every U.S. adult to be eligible for the vaccine no later than May 1.

“Teachers and school employees are cornerstones of our communities, and we truly appreciate all the hard work and dedication they continue to put into educating our children as we battle this pandemic,” Chief Operating Officer of Rite Aid Jim Peters said.

In Michigan, those currently eligible for the vaccine include:

Phase 1A (healthcare workers & long-term care residents/staff);

Phase 1B (frontline first responders, teachers/school staff, and those aged 65+)

Caretakers/guardians of children with special health care needs

Anyone aged 50+

Those aged 35+ with a disability or an underlying medical condition

By April 5, all individuals over the age of 16 will be eligible regardless of health status.

Those who wish to register during Rite Aid’s special priority period for educators and childcare workers, can do so here.

Under the “What’s Your Occupation?” dropdown menu, be sure to select Childcare Worker, Pre-Kindergarten-12th grade Educator & Staff, Family Childcare Provider, or Head Start and Early Head Start to secure the reserved time slots on March 26 or March 27.

A list of vaccination sites in Flint and Genesee County can be found here.