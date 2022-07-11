Flint, MI—The Ruth Mott Foundation will be hosting an information session for interested organizations in advance of its next grant-making cycle.

The information session will be held virtually on July 13 for grant seekers submitting new proposals for the organization’s August 5 grant deadline.

“We will provide updates on the Foundation’s north Flint grantmaking strategy, our online application process, the eligibility requirements, guidelines, and deadlines for grant opportunities,” read the Foundation’s announcement of the session.

The Ruth Mott Foundation focuses on projects that benefit north Flint residents, specifically in the areas of youth, public safety, economic development, and neighborhoods.

The organization notes in its proposal guidelines that it does not make grants to individuals, so attendees of the information session should represent a non-profit 501(c)3 organization or another qualifying tax-exempt institution such as a school, unit of government, hospital, or religious institution.

The information session will be held over Zoom on July 13 at 1:30 p.m. Registration is required.