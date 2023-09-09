Flint, MI — Saginaw Street between First and Second Streets will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, as restoration work resumes on the storied stretch of downtown roadway.

In an email obtained by Flint Beat, Al Wallace of Flint’s transportation department, noted the closure is expected to last through Nov. 21.

Wallace also included a visual outlining the further closure of Second Street between Buckham and Brush Alleys as well as areas for continued pedestrian access to the affected segments’ businesses, which include multiple restaurants, bars and office buildings.

Map of expected closures on Saginaw Street and Second Street in downtown Flint, Mich. from Sept. 11, 2023 to Nov. 21, 2023. (Image courtesy City of Flint)

The construction work is part of an overall project aimed at restoring the historic roadway’s bricks, intersections and accessibility, alongside upgrading the water main that runs below it from Court Street to Riverbank Park.

No dates have yet been shared for the remaining section of Saginaw from First Street to Riverbank Park, but officials’ earlier projections shared with Flint Beat noted that work was expected to begin in 2024, after the winter season.

While the stretch of Saginaw is closed to cars, northbound traffic will be redirected down Harrison Street and southbound traffic will be redirected down Beach Street, according to the city’s website for tracking the project’s progress.