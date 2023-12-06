Flint, MI — Flint-area residents rang in this year’s holiday season with a visit from Santa Claus, a Christmas tree lighting, and a host of music and activities at the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Santa Claus walks across the street during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Santa Claus exclaims “ho ho ho” as he stands for a portrait during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The Christmas tree waits to be lit during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Santa Clauses run across the street during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
People gather for the Christmas tree lighting during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Santa Claus waves to his fans during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
People smile as Santa Claus gets out of his car during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Professional Christmas Carolers Kristina Lakey and Jerry Bradshaw sing “Jingle Bells” before the Christmas tree lighting during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Santa Claus waves to his fans during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Santa Claus waves to his fans after lighting the Christmas tree during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Santa Claus drives off after lighting the Christmas tree during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
People line up to meet Santa Claus during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
People head into the Flint Institute of Arts during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Joggers run down Kearsley Street during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Camille Hill hugs a light-up snowman during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Kameron Keeney proudly wears the paper crown he made at the Flint Institute of Arts during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Tiffani Banks puts a paper crown on Kasen Banks’ head at the Flint Institute of Arts during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Ava Banks puts on a paper crown she made at the Flint Institute of Arts during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
Christmas lights shine behind a light-up snowman during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The Carman-Ainsworth string orchestra performs at the Flint Public Library during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The Carman-Ainsworth string orchestra performs at the Flint Public Library during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)
The Carman-Ainsworth string orchestra performs at the Flint Public Library during the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

