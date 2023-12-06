Flint, MI — Flint-area residents rang in this year’s holiday season with a visit from Santa Claus, a Christmas tree lighting, and a host of music and activities at the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.
Your Community, Your Voice, Your News
Flint, MI — Flint-area residents rang in this year’s holiday season with a visit from Santa Claus, a Christmas tree lighting, and a host of music and activities at the 38th Annual Holiday Walk at the Flint Cultural Center on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.