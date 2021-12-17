Flint, MI — The House of Yisrael of Cincinnati added Flint, Mich. to their Feed the Poor Tour to help Flint families during the holiday season.

The Ohio-based organization has partnered with Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village and Flint Beat to give away coats, clothes, shoes and food to families on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon in SBEV’s parking lot.

House of Yisrael of Cincinnati has worked to feed and provide winter clothes for families throughout the Midwest including Ohio, Missouri and Michigan. This year, their goal was to reach 19 cities.

The Flint event will kick off at 10 a.m. with free hotdogs and hamburgers and volunteers will be stationed in SBEV’s parking distributing items to Flint families until noon or until items run out.

Details

What: Coat, clothes, shoes and food giveaway

When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV), 4119 N. Saginaw Street, Flint, Mich. 48504

For more information email Jiquanda Johnson at jiquanda@flintbeat.com.