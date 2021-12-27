Flint, MI—The Michigan Department of Health and Human services announced Dec. 22 that it would continue its partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide lead-mitigating food to Flint residents throughout January 2022.

The program has been ongoing since 2016. Last year, the Food Bank held 217 food distributions and fed over 61,000 Flint families.

January’s mobile food will include vitamin-rich produce and proteins, including apples, potatoes, oranges, and carrots. January dates for distributions are:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Jan. 3, at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

South Flint Food Kitchen (conducted by End Times church), 3410 Fenton Road Friday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St. Saturday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at three Flint Help Center locations: