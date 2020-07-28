School supply give-away at Southwestern Academy will help students in need

Flint, MI—The Alicia R. Pruitt Foundation, in partnership with Flint Southwestern Classical Academy, will be giving away essential school supplies to students in need at their First Annual Back to School Drive Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1 PM to 4 PM at Southwestern Classical Academy (1420 W. 12th, Flint, MI 48507).

Over 200 Southwestern students will receive free essential school supplies, toiletries, PPE, and food care packages. Items include bookbags, flash drives, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, unperishable food for families, and more. The drive-thru event is only for Southwestern students to ensure they will be ready to start school, whether remotely or in-person, with the supplies they need. In an effort to practice social distancing, volunteers will be on-site to assist with the event and place school kits in vehicles.

The ARP Foundation is also announcing the 9 winners of their Rose Scholarship with 3 students being from Flint, MI. These students have overcome adversity and traumatic life events. More details to come soon.

For more information, contact BriElle Bryson at Brielle@arpruittfoundation.org or (810) 282-1546. BriElle is available for interviews ahead of the event to spread the word as well as post-event to share its impact on students in need.