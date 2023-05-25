Flint, MI—With the academic year coming to a close and the weather warming up, Flint Beat reached out to organizations throughout the city to see what activities they have in store for Flint’s youth this summer.

Below is a list of what we heard back on thus far. If we missed your organization’s programming, please reach out to us at team@flintbeat.com or let us know in the comments.

Sports, arts and trades

In The Beginning: 1st Ward Project will host its 2nd annual basketball clinic, which offers training on the fundamentals of basketball. Individuals can email itb1ward@gmail.com for registration.

Flint Style Soccer will be hosting youth soccer trainings, though the organization is currently finalizing those plans. Updates will be provided on the Flint Style Soccer Facebook page.

Music camps, dance classes and theater camps are among the different options available for kids at the Flint School of Performing Arts this summer.

From photography to painting and stop motion animation, the Flint Institute of Arts is offering a variety of activities for children and adults.

The McCree Theatre’s 5-week camp for youth, running from July 10 through August 12 for kids between the ages of 5 to 13 will focus on teaching dance, drama and vocal music as well as social skills. Parents or guardians can register their children for the camp at the theater, or call 810-787-2200 for more information.

Youth trades training led by Above & Beyond Concepts will offer kids between the ages of 6 to 17 the chance to learn the basics of framing walls, doors and windows. Email megan.porchproject@gmail.com for more information.

Activities at higher education institutions

The University of Michigan-Flint is offering multiple summer camp options for kindergarteners to high school seniors. Some explore health care and legal careers while others involve field trips and creative writing.

Kettering University will host various of camps for youth, including young women interested in STEM, kids hoping to improve their leadership skills and youth interested in robotics, machineries or e-sports.

Summer programming at Mott Community College includes learning experiences in STEM, laser fabrication as well as media and entertainment technology.

Programming by other organizations

The Flint Children’s Museum’s “Playfully Resilient Caregiving” sessions involving hands-on activities for parents and kids began this month. Families can call 810-767-5437 to register. Further, families in Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) or Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) programs will receive free admission for up to four people at the museum in June, July and August.

The Flint Center for Educational Excellence is hosting multiple summer programs with Flint Community Schools and the International Academy of Flint (IAF). Depending on the site, participants will get the chance to attend courses on subjects like math, english and science alongside field trips. Registration is open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade currently attending Flint Schools or (IAF).

Camps and workshops at the Sloan Museum of Discovery and Longway Planetarium include opportunities to learn about science, astronomy, art and history.

A sports camp, STEM camp and arts camp will be held at the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village (SBEV).

The Chosen Few Arts Council will begin its summer camp on June 12 at Berston Field House. The camp runs until July 21, and is open to kids between the ages of 4 to 17. Activities include gardening, drawing, dancing and literacy, with registration available on site.