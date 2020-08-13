Service line replacement project more than 90% complete

Flint,MI–Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced at a press conference this afternoon that the service line replacement project is now more than 90% complete.

According to Neeley, the project is predicted to be completed by Nov. 30, 2020.

“This project should have been completed in 2019, but we are winding it down now to make sure we have safe, affordable water in the city of Flint,” he said.

The extended deadline was agreed upon by the city and the National Resources defense Council in order to take extra precautions and ensure all residents get an opportunity to consent to work being done on their property.

In order to complete the project, Neeley said the city needs residents to submit their consent forms.

To opt-in to the service line replacement program, residents can submit a consent form at the red drop box outside of city council, call 810-410-1133, or email GetTheLeadOut@cityofflint.com. Residents can also visit www.cityofflint.com/GetTheLeadOut.

City Attorney Angela Wheeler announced at the press conference that there were potential concerns of inadequate record keeping between contractors.

A press release from the city stated that “in the transitions between project managers, data provided to the next contractor was sometimes missing or otherwise inadequate.”

Wheeler said in order to exercise caution, people who submitted consent forms prior to March 15, 2019, should resubmit another consent form if they have not received service.

“When in doubt, fill it out,” she said.

The deadline to request service is Sept. 18, 2020.

At a city council meeting one month ago, the council approved an additional $2 million in grant funding to a contract with Goyette Mechanical to continue restoration services.

It was announced at that meeting that there were 5,796 addresses left to work on. That number is now down to about 2,500.

So far, the project has excavated 25,953 service lines and has had to replace 9,659 lead or galvanized pipes.

According to a press release from the city, testing has shown that “water quality in the City of Flint has stabilized,” and is now at 4 parts per billion. In 2016, it was 20 parts per billion.

Neeley shared that the city will go on testing the water once the project is complete, but that by replacing the lead service lines, the city is removing the contaminant.