Flint, MI— According to the unofficial results of Michigan’s Nov. 8, 2022 election, Sheldon Neeley will serve another four years as mayor of Flint after beating out opponent Dr. Karen Weaver in this year’s race for the city’s top seat by 1,281 votes.

The Nov. 8 election saw incumbent candidate Neeley pitted against the city’s former mayor Weaver. Neeley has served a three-year term as mayor of Flint since 2019, while Weaver was Flint’s mayor from 2015 to 2019.

The Genesee County Clerk’s Office results show Neeley received 11,692 votes, which accounted for 52.9 percent of the votes. His opponent and former mayor, Weaver came in with 10,411 votes, accounting for 47.1 percent.

Flint Mayoral Candidate Karen Weaver interviews with Mid-Michigan News during her watch party for the election results at the Greater Flint Arts Council in Flint, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

According to an Oct. 28 City of Flint press release, a 2018 change to the city’s charter means that Neeley will officially start his four-year term the Monday following the certification of the state’s gubernatorial general election results, which may take up to three weeks.

Neither Neeley nor Weaver could be reached for comment.