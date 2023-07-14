Flint, MI — Shelter of Flint will host a job fair on Wednesday, July 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its administrative offices, located at 902 E. Sixth St.

According to a Shelter of Flint press release, human resources staff will be on hand to provide information about current and future openings across the organization, as well as volunteer opportunities.

“In addition to the satisfaction of helping fellow community members, Shelter of Flint offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package,” said Cheri Fish, Human Resources Director.

According to the release, the organization is working to fill current resident and shelter assistant positions and is seeking a pool of applicants for future openings in all areas of the organization, including administration, housekeeping, programming, clerical, kitchen, grounds, maintenance, outreach and case management.



Participants in Wednesday’s fair are asked to bring a copy of their resume along and expect to be interviewed during the event. Shelter officials also noted that successful applicants must pass background and drug screenings.



Shelter of Flint has been providing services since 1983 and operates three main program areas: a 70-bed family emergency shelter, an outreach program and a permanent supportive housing program.