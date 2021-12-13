Flint, MI– Shots were fired at the downtown Mass Transportation Authority station this afternoon.

According to a crime alert email from Chief Ray Hall from the University of Michigan-Flint Department of Public Safety, there was a report of shots fired at the bus station around 3:37 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The email states that the shooter “fled in an unknown direction.”

Following the shooting, a “vehicle leaving the scene overturned at Harrison and Union Street, crashing into part of the University Pavilion Parking Structure.” Members of the Flint police and fire departments are on the scene now.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the intersection of Harrison and Kearsley streets while police continue to investigate the scene.

“If your vehicle is parked in the structure, you are allowed to move it, but no one can enter the parking structure until further notice,” the email states.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Flint Police Department 810-237-6801 or Crimestoppers at 1800-422-JAIL.