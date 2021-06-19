Flint, MI–Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that took place near a Juneteenth parade June 19.

According to a press release from MSP Lt. Kim Vetter, the shooting happened at approximately 2:14 p.m. on the corner of Saginaw Street and Leith Street and involved one Flint police officer.

The officer was working a traffic stop for the Juneteenth celebration.

A half-mile down the road, boxing champion and MMA fighter Claressa Shields was leading the Champions Parade. Designed to be a celebration of Shields and her achievements as well as a landmark Juneteenth event, the parade was rerouted to avoid the crime scene.

According to an eyewitness, a woman shot off 5-6 rounds from inside her car as she approached Saginaw and Leith.

“A gray Monte Carlo and stopped right at that corner and let off 5 or 6 shots through her window. Could have shot anybody,” Flint resident Frederick McMiller said.

McMiller added that a nearby police officer asked the woman multiple times to put her weapon down.

“Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect,” said the MSP release.

The suspect has been taken to Hurley for medical treatment. Neither the officer or any bystanders were injured.

The Champions Parade was successfully rerouted and arrived at Berston Field House.