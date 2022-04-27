Never miss a beat! Sign up for the Flint Beat newsletter.
Flint, MI– Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced he plans to dedicate six bronze sculptures to prominent women in Flint’s history this week.
On April 28, at 2 p.m. Neeley will dedicate the statues created as part of a project titled “Honoring Heroines and Humanitarians–Women Who Have Contributed to a Better Life for All in this Community.”
The ceremony will be held on the first-floor lobby of City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St.
The first group of honorees are Claressa Shields, Edith Prunty Spencer, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Sybyl McPeake Atwood, Frances Wilson Thompson, and Olive Beasley, according to a city press release.
“All have contributed invaluable service to our community,” the release states.
The ceremony will include dedication remarks from Neeley, as well as a reading of a City Council resolution by Second Ward Councilwoman Dr. Ladel Lewis.
Sponsoring organizations include Court Street Village Nonprofit, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, League of Women Voters-Flint, Friends of Berston, Mott Community College, and Friends of the Flint Public Library.
