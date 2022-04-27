Flint, MI– Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced he plans to dedicate six bronze sculptures to prominent women in Flint’s history this week.

On April 28, at 2 p.m. Neeley will dedicate the statues created as part of a project titled “Honoring Heroines and Humanitarians–Women Who Have Contributed to a Better Life for All in this Community.”

The ceremony will be held on the first-floor lobby of City Hall, 1101 S. Saginaw St.

The first group of honorees are Claressa Shields, Edith Prunty Spencer, Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, Sybyl McPeake Atwood, Frances Wilson Thompson, and Olive Beasley, according to a city press release.

“All have contributed invaluable service to our community,” the release states.

The ceremony will include dedication remarks from Neeley, as well as a reading of a City Council resolution by Second Ward Councilwoman Dr. Ladel Lewis.

Sponsoring organizations include Court Street Village Nonprofit, Community Foundation of Greater Flint, League of Women Voters-Flint, Friends of Berston, Mott Community College, and Friends of the Flint Public Library.