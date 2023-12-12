Flint, MI — Despite having one of its shortest agendas of 2023 last night, Flint City Council did not vote on a single item on that agenda before losing quorum at nearly 1 a.m.

Following a brief Special Affairs Committee meeting on Dec. 11, Council President Ladel Lewis gaveled in the body’s regular session at 6:21 p.m. with five items before it.

Those items were:

A public hearing on proposed City of Flint zoning code text and map amendments

The second reading and enactment of the zoning changes addressed under the public hearing

An appointment to the city’s Board of Review

A resolution to use $252,080 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to meet a required match for a Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant given to the city in 2021

A resolution to repeal a 2010 resolution prohibiting the sale of alcohol on Sundays between 7 a.m. and noon

During a call for changes to the agenda, Councilman Eric Mays put forward seven additional resolutions.

Those resolutions were:

A resolution to increase ARPA spending on home repair from $5 million to $20 million

A resolution to allot $300,000 in ARPA funding to the North Flint Reinvestment Corporation

A resolution to deny a pay raise to Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley

A resolution objecting to the transfer of tax-reverted properties from Genesee County to the City of Flint

A resolution to open an investigation into the process surrounding the sale of 190 occupied tax-reverted properties in Flint

A resolution to censure Councilwoman Jerri Winfrey-Carter

A resolution to suspend Mays from City Council for 90 days



Mays did not provide language for his proposed resolutions beyond the ARPA-related add-ons during the meeting, though language for the censure and suspension resolutions had already been shared for a special meeting called by Lewis and Council Vice President Candice Mushatt on Dec. 6. (That meeting did not end up taking place.)

Flint Beat obtained resolution language linked above for all but the investigation resolution from the Flint City Clerk’s Office on Dec. 12.

Flint City Council Member Eric Mays during the interview process for the selection of a permanent city clerk during a special City Council meeting at the Flint City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

After numbering Mays’ proposed resolutions #1 – 7, councilmembers then began discussion on whether to add Resolution #1, regarding the additional funding for home repairs, to the night’s agenda.

That discussion devolved into multiple warnings issued by Lewis: one to Mays, one to Councilwoman Tonya Burns, and one to two different audience members. After appeals of Lewis’ decisions, the warnings to Mays, Burns, and one audience member stood.

It was nearly 9 p.m. before the discussion turned back to approving Resolution #1 to the body’s agenda, but Lewis soon issued a second warning to Mays for “not being germane” to the discussion and asked him to leave the meeting.

Mays appealed Lewis’ ruling, but the appeal failed.

Mays, Burns, and Councilpersons Jerri Winfrey-Carter and Dennis Pfeiffer ruled in favor of the appeal. Lewis, Mushatt, and Councilwoman Judy Priestley did not. Councilpersons Quincy Murphy and Eva Worthing were absent from the meeting.

“I’m not going to remove myself, you can make the record clear that you are asking for me to be removed,” Mays said to Lewis after the vote.

Lewis then called a recess “until quorum could be established,” as Burns left her seat to talk to Flint’s city attorney, Winfrey-Carter as she stood and adjusted some of her belongings. Pfeiffer objected to the recess, but no vote was taken.

Council convened again at 9:48 p.m. without Mays, who was allowed back to the meeting after Lewis rescinded his second warning from earlier in the night.

Councilmembers then voted on each of Mays’ proposed add-on resolutions separately with the following results:

Council voted to add the North Flint Reinvestment Corporation resolution, the tax-reverted property resolution, and the investigation resolution to the agenda unanimously.

They voted 5-2 to add the resolutions denying a raise to Flint’s mayor and censure Winfrey-Carter to the agenda with Lewis and Mushatt casting the no votes.

Both the resolution to add $15 million in ARPA funds to home repair work and the resolution to suspend Mays failed, with Lewis, Priestley, and Mushatt voting against them.

With its agenda settled, the council opened a public hearing on the city’s proposed zoning map and text amendments around 11:40 p.m.

After a few members of the public stood up to share their concerns on matters unrelated to the amendments, Burns requested that council holds its public hearing vote until after public comment (which allows attendees to speak on matters outside the topic of a public hearing).

With that agreed upon, the dozen or so remaining audience members were welcomed up to the podium for public comment.

Flint City Councilwoman Ladel Lewis watches as Councilman Eric Mays speaks during a Special Affairs Comittee meeting in the council chambers on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

After the comment period was closed, Lewis issued a second warning to an audience member for shouting out during the ensuing council discussion, resulting in a Flint Police Department officer walking over to escort the audience member out of the meeting.

This prompted multiple protests from councilmembers, with Mays appealing Lewis’ ruling and Pfeiffer saying “If any member of the audience or council is removed, I will leave too.”

Winfrey-Carter nodded, Burns began to speak, and Mays said he would join Pfeiffer aloud.

“I just want to make it clear for the record that Councilman Pfeiffer, Councilwoman Burns, and Councilwoman Winfrey Carter … they’re threatening to break quorum if we call the audience to order,” Lewis said.

Mays interjected to say he was part of the group Lewis mentioned but that he disagreed with Lewis’ interpretation, as she had not offered to entertain his appeal of her warning. Shouting then ensued and multiple councilmembers left their seats, resulting in a lack of quorum at 12:45 a.m.

Flint City Clerk Davina Donahue confirmed to Flint Beat that all the approved add-on resolutions and otherwise standing agenda items (aside from the public hearing, which must be publicly noticed) from the council’s Dec. 11 meeting will be on the body’s next regular meeting agenda.

That meeting will immediately follow council committee meetings on Dec. 18, starting at 5 p.m., at Flint City Hall.