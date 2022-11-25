Flint, MI — Metro Community Development along with the Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the City of Flint and the Flint & Genesee County Chamber of Commerce invite Genesee County residents to the first Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland. This event is a great time to meet entrepreneurs in the Flint region, support their businesses and get some holiday shopping done. Small businesses will line 2nd Street in downtown Flint between S. Saginaw and Harrison Street with merchandise on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3 – 7 p.m.

“We encourage our communities to come out to learn about small businesses in the area and the goods and services they provide during Small Business Saturday,” said Kiaira Mays, executive director of the Flint DDA. “These business owners are our neighbors. Coming to downtown Flint on that Saturday and supporting their businesses, especially during the holiday, gives them more exposure and gives us as consumers more options when we’re looking for certain goods and gifts for the season. We’re also keeping the money in our community by shopping at small businesses in Genesee County.”

Participating businesses will be located inside a large, heated tent along 2nd Street with additional participating retailers sprinkled throughout downtown. Shoppers will receive a shopper’s passport to visit the businesses participating in the Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland. Once shoppers have filled out their passports and visited the required number of businesses, they may submit their passports in a drawing to win one of 12 prizes (one entry, one prize per person).

There will also be additional activities for the family happening downtown, including sleigh rides, food trucks, photos with Santa and free holiday family photos. At 7 p.m., the annual tree lighting will finish off the day’s festivities.

Saturday’s events are free to attend. For more information and a list of small businesses that will be participating in Small Business Saturday Winter Wonderland, visit the Facebook event page here.