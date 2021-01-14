Flint, MI– In a series of arraignments held Thursday morning, Former Gov. Rick Snyder and other ex-officials pleaded not guilty to charges related to their involvement in the Flint water crisis.

Snyder was charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty, which are misdemeanors, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Former Flint Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft received the same two misdemeanor charges.

Like Snyder, Croft pleaded not guilty, and personal bond was set at $10,000 per count.

Croft and Snyder were arraigned at the Genesee County 67th District Court. Their pretrial hearing will be held Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The other seven former officials being charged were arraigned in Circuit Court with Judge Elizabeth Kelly. They all plead not guilty.

For Michigan’s Former Health Director Nick Lyon, who was charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of willful negligence, Judge Kelly set a $200,000 cash surety bond and demanded he surrender his passport.

Judge Kelly set the same bond amount for Former Chief Medical Executive Eden Wells, who is facing nine counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of willful neglect of duty, and two separate counts of misconduct in office.

Former Manager of the Early Childhood Health Section of MDHHS Nancy Peeler had a personal recognizance bond set of $75,000 for each count she is facing: two counts of misconduct in office, and one count of willful neglect of duty.

A personal recognizance bond of $75,000 per count was set for Former State-appointed Emergency Managers of the City of Flint Gerald Ambrose and Darnell Earley.

For Jarrod Agen, Former Director of Communications and Chief of Staff of the Executive Office of Governor Snyder who is facing a perjury charge, Judge Kelly set a $35,000 ten percent bond.

For Richard Baird, Former Senior Adviser and Transformation Manager in the Executive Office of Governor Snyder, Judge Kelly set different bonds for each count against him.

For the first count, misconduct in office, she set a $15,000 ten percent bond. For count two and three, perjury and obstruction of justice , she set a $75,000 personal recognizance bond for each. For count four, extortion, she set a $50,000 cash surety bond.

The pretrial date for those arraigned in Circuit Court will be Feb. 18 at 3 p.m.