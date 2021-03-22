Flint, MI— Members of Southwestern Classical Academy’s varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams are in quarantine after the district learned an individual on an opposing team had tested positive for COIVD-19 March 16.

The student athletes will be required to quarantine for 10 days and all basketball games during that time period have been canceled.

“At the recommendation of medical experts, our varsity and junior varsity boys basketball teams are both in quarantine for 10 days, and we have canceled all games during that time. At this point, there are no indications of spread,” Superintendent Anita Steward said.

Upper elementary students and high schoolers returned to in-person learning Monday, March 22. Because the possible exposure was discovered prior to the high school reopening, the incident poses no additional risk of infection to staff and students at Southwestern.

“All appropriate safety measures are in place, including temperature check-points, daily screenings, required mask wearing at all times and hand sanitizer in our facilities,” Steward said.

Answers to questions about Flint Schools’ COVID-19 response can be found here.