Flint, MI—Following the discovery of a water main break yesterday, City of Flint crews are still working to repair a 24” transmission water main near Cedar Street.

According to a Feb. 11 city press release, the crews discovered a large split requiring 14 to 16 feet of pipe to be cut and replaced. They expect the repair to be completed later today.

The release also notes that the city will remain under a boil filtered water advisory while flushing and bacterial testing are completed, and that those activities are anticipated to continue through Monday, Feb. 13.

Accordingly, residents and businesses should continue to take precautions during the boil filtered water advisory. Learn more at https://www.cityofflint.com/feb-23-water-main-break.

According to Mike Brown, Flint’s Department of Public Works director, the water transmission main that failed is 80 years old, and the Cedar St. reservoir and its pump station are about 100 years old.

Both the reservoir and pump station are scheduled for renovation this year.