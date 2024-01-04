Flint, MI — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

The church’s leader, Reverend Thomas Manney, said interested donors are welcome to drop by between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. that day or book a time to donate through the Red Cross’ website.

He added that participants will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved shirt while supplies last.

St. Paul’s is connected to the Red Cross through Dr. Susumu Inoue, a parishioner who also teaches in the pediatrics department at Michigan State University, Manney said.

According to the University of Michigan Health, there tends to be blood shortages during the holiday season, which is why an event such as this is being held.

St. Paul’s is located at 711 Saginaw St. in downtown Flint.