Flint Beat is an award-winning newsroom with a strong industry reputation leading to partnerships with leading newsrooms, including the New York Times, Frontline PBS, Center for Public Integrity, and TheTrace.org.

Reporters who work with us and gain skills to help them excel in bigger markets, including working for NPR, and Seattle Times newspapers and gaining opportunities with Report for America.

We are seeking a full-time reporter to cover local government, including the Flint Community Schools and Flint City Council. This reporter should have solid news judgment and experience covering local government, combing through public records and databases, and using digital tools for reporting. Basic photography skills are helpful.

Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, and writing samples to Jiquanda Johnson at editor@flintbeat.com with the subject line “Local Government.”

Compensation ranges from $35,000 and up based on experience.