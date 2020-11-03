Flint, MI– Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Flint residents of robocalls giving them false voting information.

Earlier this morning, Nessel tweeted out that she has gotten “reports of multiple robocalls going to Flint residents that, due to long lines, they should vote tomorrow.”

Flint voters must be in line at the polls by 8 p.m. today in order to have their vote counted.

Nessel wrote that these calls are “FALSE and an effort to suppress the vote.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has also taken to Twitter to warn residents of the misinformation, and called it “an attempt to confuse voters.”

Whitmer added that “lines across the state are minimal and moving quickly.”

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released a statement assuring Michigan voters that they “can feel confident that leaders across state and local government are vigilant against these kinds of attacks on their voting rights and attempts at voter suppression.”

To find your polling location and more voting information, visit the Michigan Voter Information website here. You can report any misinformation you see to misinformation@michigan.gov.