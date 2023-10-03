Lansing, MI — With federal student loan payments resuming this month, the State of Michigan has launched a website to provide tips, resources, and assistance to student loan borrowers.

“Hundreds of thousands of Michiganders, including thousands of seniors, have federal student loans and it is important that they know that their monthly payments will begin again soon,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox in a press release on Oct. 2, 2023. “Michiganders who are worried about making their student loan payments should remember that repayment plan options may be available to help them lower their monthly payments.”

To help those residents, Fox added, the state launched Michigan.gov/StudentLoanRestart, a website meant to serve “as a one-stop shop for Michiganders to learn more as they prepare to once again pay their monthly student loan payment.”

In an effort to provide temporary relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education put a pause on federal student loan payments beginning in March 2020.

After multiple extensions of that pause, federal student loan interest accrual resumed in September of this year with loan payments resuming in October.

If you have federal student loans, DIFS offered the following tips to ensure you are ready to resume monthly payments:

If you are concerned you won’t be able to make your payments, consider applying for an income-driven repayment plan, which can lower your payments, depending on your income and family size. Update your contact information in your profile on your loan servicer’s website and in your StudentAid.gov profile . To find out who your loan servicer is, visit your StudentAid.gov account dashboard and scroll down to the “My Loan Servicers” section; call the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 1-800-433-3243; or review your monthly bill.

. To find out who your loan servicer is, visit your StudentAid.gov account dashboard and scroll down to the “My Loan Servicers” section; call the Federal Student Aid Information Center (FSAIC) at 1-800-433-3243; or review your monthly bill. Keep an eye on your mailbox . At least 21 days before your first payment will be due, your loan servicer(s) will send you a billing statement or other notice that will include your payment due date, upcoming interest, and payment amount. That information should also be available on your loan servicer’s website.

. At least 21 days before your first payment will be due, your loan servicer(s) will send you a billing statement or other notice that will include your payment due date, upcoming interest, and payment amount. That information should also be available on your loan servicer’s website. Protect yourself from scams involving student loan payments and assistance. Don’t give your Federal Student Aid ID, account information, personal or financial information to anyone who contacts you. The U.S. Department of Education and your federal student loan servicer will never call or email you asking for this information. Also, never pay an outside company for help with your federal student loans. Your loan servicer will help you for free. Contact your servicer to apply for income driven repayment plans, student loan forgiveness, and more.

According to Federal Student Aid, an office of the Department of Education, borrowers should get their bill, with their payment amount and due date, at least 21 days before its due date.

If you have questions or need assistance navigating the student loan repayment process, DIFS suggests visiting Michigan.gov/StudentLoanRestart. For information or assistance from the federal government, visit StudentAid.gov or call the Federal Student Aid Information Center at 1-800-433-3243.