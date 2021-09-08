Flint, MI— One student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Southwestern Classical Academy, Flint Community Schools officials said.

The case was confirmed on Sept. 1. School officials alerted students and families via an automated message the following day.

“We recently became aware of a student at Southwestern Classical Academy that tested positive for COVID-19. We found out on September 1 that the test came back positive. We are responsible for identifying all staff members, students, and children who are considered close contacts by the CDC guidelines. If your scholar is considered a close contact, a member of your school wellness team and the Genesee County Health Department will contact you,” the message said.

This is the first case of COVID for the district since school began Aug. 4.

“At Flint Community Schools, the safety and well-being of our scholars, families, teachers and staff is our number one priority. To that end, we have implemented thorough safety practices and procedures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Families of scholars that tests positive for COVID-19 must notify the district and follow the appropriate quarantine protocols. We will continue to work together to keep our school community safe,” Acting Superintendent Kevelin Jones said.

Michigan schools are still required to publicly display information about COVID cases and outbreaks under an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services last year.

Prior to Sept. 7, the district’s COVID dashboard was not available on its main site nor any of the individual school sites.

Jones said this was because the district launched an updated website last week.

“The district recently launched its newly redesigned website, and it has come to our attention that the COVID dashboard was not included,” he said. “We are working with regularly on our website. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our families.”

The district’s COVID dashboard can now be found under the ‘About’ tab on the main site.

According to the Dashboard, there has been one past case at Neithercut Elementary.