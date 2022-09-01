Flint, MI—Students once again filled the dorms at the University of Michigan-Flint, pushing carts overflowing with snacks, mini fridges, TVs and more into their new homes on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, the university’s move-in day for first-year students.

Jasmine Robinson, who is majoring in anthropology, hopes to learn new skills as she works towards her aspiration to become an archeologist.

“I just want to grow as a person,” Jasmine said. “I want to put myself out there.”

From left to right, Jeremiah Robinson, first-year anthropology major Jasmine Robinson, Lanetta Robinson, and Jada Grayer pose for a portrait during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

With Jasmine beginning her first year at UM-Flint, what’s top of mind for her mother Lanetta Robinson is Jasmine’s safety. Beyond that, Lanetta looks towards the new connections that Jasmine will forge on campus.

“I care about her building relationships with students and staff,” Lanetta said, “and I care about her just having a university experience.”

Ethan Short, a first year student, and Lauren Bishai, a resident assistant, push a cart to load up with Short’s belongings during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Serenity Johnson, a first-year business major, walks out the front door of First Street Residence Hall with her family during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Patrick McGovern, a first-year student at the University of Michigan-Flint, moves into First Street Residence Hall with the help of his father Patrick McGovern Jr. and his friend Norman Fairhurst on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Patrick McGovern, who is studying graphic design, looks forward to gaining new experiences and building a support network of friends. Just as McGovern is starting his first year of college, his sister, a senior majoring in public health, will be graduating from UM-Flint next year.

“They’re each pursing their passions, and I think it’s really cool,” said McGovern’s father Patrick McGovern Jr. “I got one more left…He’s a tenth grader at Grand Blanc High School, so it’ll be a couple years and I’ll be back here again.”

“It’s just nice to watch them go through this process,” McGovern Jr. continued.

Venita Martin (center) and Maxwell Martin (right) help second-year student Muhammad Al-Shawi load up his belongings to move into his dorm during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Venita Martin (right) puts a mirror into a cart for second-year student Muhammad Al-Shawi (left) during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Hall Director Stephanie Hare greets Damien Huijbregrs and Sam De Bruin, both international exchange students from the Netherlands, during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

While many UM-Flint students hail from in and around Flint, international exchange students Damien Huijbregrs and Sam De Bruin had a much longer commute. They both study business at Avans Hogeschool in the Netherlands, but they’re spending this semester studying in a country neither have been to before.

“We’re just really open for it right now because that’s the only thing that we can do,” Huijbregrs said. “It’s just like one big journey.”

Their semester here ends just before Christmas, but in the meantime, Huijbregrs said he’s looking forward to celebrating Halloween in the U.S., a holiday not commonly celebrated in the Netherlands.

“I’m gonna go for my vampire look or something,” he said. “What’s his name, from Twilight?”

Damien Huijbregrs (left) and Sam De Bruin (right), both international exchange students from the Netherlands, pose for a portrait during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Deba Dutta, chancellor of the University of Michigan-Flint, poses for a picture with resident assistants during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

This will be Gabby Weimer’s second year studying wildlife biology at UM-Flint, she said. She chose to study here because it’s close to her home in Grand Blanc and it’s affordable, she said. After she earns her degree, she’s aiming for a career as a zookeeper, she said.

Jeanne Weimer (left) helps Gabby Weimer (right), a second-year wildlife biology major, pull a wagon full of her belongings into her dorm during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Desk Assistant Brianna Peek (left) checks in Gabby Weimer (right), a second-year wildlife biology major, during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Lauren Miller (left) and first-year student Roune Todd-Welker (right) pose for a portrait in Todd-Welker’s dorm during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

“My daughter is getting a chance to kind of spread her wings and stay away from home, you know?” said Kevin Welker, father of first year UM-Flint student Roune Todd-Welker.

Welker, from Swartz Creek, Mich., said he’s happy his daughter can still easily come back to visit her home. He and his wife Lauren Miller both commuted when they went to college, they said.

“It’s, you know, some money, but it’s just for the on-campus experience in the dorms,” Welker said. “I wish I would have done it.”

First-year student Roune Todd-Welker loads up her belongings to move into her dorm during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) First-year student Roune Todd-Welker loads up her belongings to move into her dorm during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Irionne Burnett, a first-year game design student, and Charles Randall, a housing volunteer, load up a cart with Burnett’s belongings during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Move-in day volunteer Erik Johnson loads up a cart with a student’s belongings during move-in day at the University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Students, accompanied by family, line up for COVID-19 testing at the University of Michigan-Flint’s Recreation Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat) Jamie Cochrane, a nursing student at the University of Michigan-Flint, supervises a COVID-19 test at UM-Flint’s Recreation Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Nicholas Chan | Flint Beat)

Students play basketball with players from the University of Michigan-Flint’s basketball club during the university’s Rec Bash on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Students play basketball with players from the University of Michigan-Flint’s basketball club during the university’s Rec Bash on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Students play basketball with players from the University of Michigan-Flint’s basketball club during the university’s Rec Bash on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Abe Dabaja, a sophomore marketing major and officer on the University of MIchigan-Flint’s baseball club, poses for a portrait during the university’s Rec Bash on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tyler Raymond, of the Flint Rouges Rugby Club, poses for a portrait during the University of Michigan-Flint’s Rec Bash on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tyler Raymond, of the Flint Rouges Rugby Club, tosses a rugby ball with his teammates during the University of Michigan-Flint’s Rec Bash on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)