Flint, MI—It’s typical to spot a commercial airplane or two over Bishop International Airport, but on Saturday, June 24, 2023, aircraft of all shapes and sizes took flight for the Wings Over Flint Air Show.

The show will continue from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, featuring high-flying stunts, static ground airplane displays, and a remote-control aircraft expo.

Check out the action in the gallery below:

Patrick McAlee, a pilot with Pitts Aerobatics, flies the “Blue Demon” during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A paraglider from the U.S. Army Golden Knights soars through the air carrying an American flag during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) A paraglider from the U.S. Army Golden Knights walks along the runway after landing during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Patrick McAlee, a pilot with Pitts Aerobatics, flies the “Blue Demon” during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees look on as planes soar past during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kyle Fowler, a pilot with Long EZ Aerobatics, performs an airplane burnout during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Shelly and Brian Timm, celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary, smile for a picture in front of a plane during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Mike Humphrey, a pilot from the Lapeer County Wing Nuts, smiles for a picture with small-scale aircrafts during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Cindy Limbach smiles for a picture in the cockpit of her H-18 “Super Beech” airplane during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kyle Fowler, a pilot with Long EZ Aerobatics, performs aerial stunts during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Kyle Fowler, a pilot with Long EZ Aerobatics, performs aerial stunts during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees are reflected in a plane propeller during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) An attendee climbs into an airplane during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees take a look at a fighter jet during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Attendees take a look at a fighter jet during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Scream N Rebels fly in formation during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Tim Toutant, a member of the Radio Control Club in Detroit, smiles for a picture during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

A small-scale aircraft rests on a table during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Tim Toutant, a member of the Radio Control Club in Detroit, shows the engine in a small-scale aircraft during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Pilots prepare their small-scale aircrafts for takeoff during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Steve Pully, a pilot from the Chesaning RC Club, talks to onlookers about his small-scale F4 Phantom after he flew it during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

Bobby Ball, the co-director of the air show’s RC expo, shows attendees how to operate a flight simulator during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat) Bobby Ball, the co-director of the air show’s RC expo, shows attendees how to operate a flight simulator during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at the Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)

The Scream N Rebels fly in formation during the Wings Over Flint Air Show at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Mich. on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Michael Indriolo | Flint Beat)