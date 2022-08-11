Flint, MI—Flint Residents Organizing for the Good (F.R.O.G.) will be hosting the summer’s second PorchFest event on the city’s north side this weekend.

The neighborhood celebration will be held Saturday, August 13 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Caniff Street, near Fleming Park, from Warrington Street to Wiser Street.

“We’re looking for another fun event to bring the neighbors together like we did last year,” said Earth Logan, one of the organizers for F.R.O.G.

Logan said Saturday’s attendees can expect music, food, and kid-friendly activities like face-painting, a bounce house, and a hula-hoop competition.

“We’ll have an adult hula-hoop contest, too!” Logan added, noting she and her fellow organizers just wanted everyone to feel included.

“There’s a lot going on downtown,” she said, with events like Drop Fest also taking place this weekend. “And not everybody can make [it to] those events, so when you make them and bring them into the neighborhood, I think that’s a good thing.”

Blu Mykels performs at Carriage Town’s PorchFest event on July 11, 2022. Mykels will be one of three musical acts headlining the Flint Residents Organized for the Good (F.R.O.G.) PorchFest event on August 13, 2022. (Kate Stockrahm | Flint Beat)

Headlining the F.R.O.G. PorchFest will be local favorites The Eclipse Band, Blu Mykals, and Gwen Pennyman-Hemphill.

Logan said that though her organization is working with less initial funding than they received for PorchFest last year, support has taken different forms for the neighborhood’s second go-round.

“Megan knew that PorchFest was coming up,” Logan said of Megan Heyza, founder of The Porch Project, which does porch repairs, beautification, and community engagement work throughout Flint. “So she worked extra hard making sure the porches that were built last year were painted this year and that the other porches on our block that needed to be built were built in time.”

Logan said F.R.O.G. received supplemental funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, planning help from the Neighborhood Engagement Hub, items for the “Kids Zone” from Keep Genesee County Beautiful, and a food donation from Saint Mark Baptist Church Community Outreach Ministry.

“The Lord has made a way for us to work it out,” Logan said, smiling. “And I’m looking forward to just bringing the neighborhood together.”