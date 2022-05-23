Flint, MI—Calling all thrill-seekers. For the 4th year, The Disability Network is sponsoring Over the Edge. Participants will rappel down the nine-story Durant Luxury Apartments during Back to the Bricks. All the money raised allows TDN to support people with disabilities to live independently. In addition, the event itself will bring awareness to the local disability community.

Here’s where you come in. There are a limited number of spots for people to participate in the event on Saturday, August 20. About 70 people will be participating on this day.

If you’d like to register to participate click here. If you have questions, please contact Cara Birchmeier, Director of Communications, at carac@disnetwork.org or 248-227-4024.