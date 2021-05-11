Flint, MI—After a championship-winning inaugural season in 2019 and the hardship that followed in 2020, the Flint City Bucks are hoping to carry their year-long momentum into their first game of the 2021 season.

The game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Atwood Stadium, will see the first return of a live audience to the stadium since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s nice to be back together,” said the Bucks’ head coach Andy Wagstaff.

After a year of exhibition and broadcast-only games, Wagstaff said he and his players are ready to see play for the crowds again.

On top of being happy to be back, Wagstaff says his aspirations for the Bucks this season are like that of any team with a pedigree similar to the bucks. They expect to win it all.

“The expectations of this program are always to win a national championship, that’s it. It’s the number one goal coming in, we want to get back to where we were two years ago,” Wagstaff said.

The Bucks will be facing off against Toledo Villa FC and are hoping to continue their winning streak that followed them through 2019 and 2020’s seven friendlies.

More information on tickets and the Buck’s schedule can be found at their website.